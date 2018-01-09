Chiefs’ Nangolo develops itchy feet

Staff Reporter

Rundu – The old saying that “if you cant’ stand the hit in the kitchen, get out” has finally played her hand at struggling Premiership outfit Rundu Chiefs Football Club.

Club chairman Jesaya Nangolo has tendered his resignation from his post with immediate effect from his position.

In a letter addressed to the club’s secretary date the 25th of last month, Nangolo cited work and family commitments as his reason fro vacating office.

In the letter, which was seen by Nampa, the departing chairman added that he would like to give other deserving members a chance to serve in the position.

“I have been serving this club for a long time, and now makes it easier for other people who have new ideas to take over,” reads part of the resignation letter.

Nangolo added that he will continue being a bona fide member of the football club and remains willing to render his assistance and services wherever the need arise.

Approached for comment, Nangolo told NAMPA on Friday that he has too much on his plate and found it increasingly difficult to be available for the club’s hectic schedule. Nangolo also serves as chief headman in the Ukwangali Traditional Authority.

When contacted for comment, Chiefs’ spokesperson Thomas Shapi after the club’s Annual General Meeting on Saturday, replied that he cannot confirm Nangolo’s resignation as he did allegedly not followed the correct procedures in tendering his resignation.

“The chairperson is elected by the executive committee and can only resign from his position to the committee in person and not in writing,” he maintained.

A defiant Nangolo is having none of that insisting his decision is final because the workload at the club has become too demanding.

“It has become too difficult for me to serve the traditional authority and the club at the same time,” he concluded.