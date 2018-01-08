Upbeat Useb living the dream with the Warriors

Staff reporter

Windhoek-MTC Premiership returnees Life Fighters, aka ‘Okahirona’, midfield sensation Desmond Useb is upbeat on his inclusion in the Brave Warriors’ final 23 squad members representing Namibia at this year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals hosted by Morocco.

Namibia is pitted in the group of death featuring continental powerhouses Ivory Coast, Zambia and Uganda in Group B.

Useb, 23, who originally hails from Outjo in the Kunene Region, says he is humbled by his inclusion in the national team and attributes his call-up to hard work and dedication.

“I joined Life Fighters this season from Black Africa Warriors (Outjo) and here I’m in the national senior team.

“I’m so happy and excited and look forward to the challenge that lays ahead. Just to make it this far is not easy and certainly gives me confidence – and since the technical staff believe in me, I have to continue doing my best for my country when I get a chance to play,” enthuses the flying left winger.

Known as “ Bester” amongst his circle of friends, he began his football career with Outjo-based old timers Golden Bees in 2006 before joining forces with Black Africa Warriors three years later in 2009 where he played until last year.

He joined the league’s new boys at the start of the current campaign and featured in 14 games and is Okahirona’s top goal scorer with seven goals to his credit, guiding the Otjiwarongo outfit to 11th spot on the table almost halfway through the season.

“I was called up to the first training camp of 31 players and just kept doing my thing – and here I am in Tunis and going to Morocco with the team. It’s actually a dream coming true for me and what makes it extra special is that this happened in my first season in topflight football.”

Useb was likely to be slotted in with Black Africa’s Immanuel Heita, a definite non-starter as he is nursing a knee injury – leaving Useb to battle it out with Tigers’ Benyamin Nenkavu for a starting berth on the left wing. He can also play in a more attacking role, leaving Mannettii with more attacking options.

Namibia opens her assault in the low-key continental tourney with a date against Ivory Coast in Marrakesh, Morocco on Sunday and confronts Uganda four days later before concluding their group stages assignment with a decisive clash against regional rivals Zambia in Casablanca on 22 January.

The best two placed nations from each of the four groups advance to the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Warriors line-up is as follows: Loydt Kazapua, Ted Maova, Charles Uirab, Mashaba Karongee, Tebs “Kanono” Lombard, Charles Hambira, Eddy Kambanda, Dynamo Fredericks, Ballack Somaeb, Petrus “Shoes” Shitembi, Benyamin Nenkavu, Stigga Ketjijere (capt.) Emilio Martin, Abes Iimbondi, Kumbee Katjiteo, Des Useb, Vitapi Ngaruka, Kaka Nekundi, Junias Theophilus, Riaan Hanamub, Oswaldo Xamseb, Ita Keimuine and Himeezembi Hengombe. – Additional information by: nfa .org