Shaningwa showers staff with praise

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-Minister of Urban and Rural Development Sophia Shaningwa has thanked the staff at the ministry for their commitment towards meeting the Harambee Prosperity Plan targets, which include the provision of 6,500 erven.

“I would like to thank them very much for having contributed immensely to the decisions that have been taken in our ministry, [decisions] that have brought positive implementation of [what] was assigned to us, and also to the Harambee Prosperity Plan where our target was to provide 6,500 erven and build houses in that range.

They really pulled [up] their socks and we have worked as a team,” Shaningwa told New Era on Friday.

Shaningwa who’s the new Swapo Party secretary general said the staff at the ministry contributed immensely to the decision that was taken by the ministry and that saw positive implementation.

Shaningwa also thanked staff at town councils who adhered to the directive of the minister, singling out the Oshakati and Walvis Bay town councils.

She said both town councils had done a lot in terms of adhering to the ceiling she had set. “With my team – the two deputy ministers – we said no house should be built for more than N$500,000 and both Oshakati and Walvis Bay adhered to this ceiling,” she said.

Shaningwa said she is currently putting everything in order so that whoever takes over from her as minister can have a clear understating of what she has been doing.

She would be leaving her post as minister to take up full-time duties as the new Swapo Party secretary general, having been so elected at the Swapo elective congress in November last year.