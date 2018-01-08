Namibia chairs International IDEA Council

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia appreciates having been elected as the chair of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) Council of member states for 2018, said deputy minister of international relations and cooperation, Maureen Hinda. International IDEA is an intergovernmental organization that supports sustainable democracy worldwide.

Hinda said Namibia as a chair adopted “Inclusive Democracy for Sustainable Development” as the theme for its chairmanship.

She said the theme resonates with Namibia´s quest for deepening and widening inclusivity as evidenced by continued efforts to enhance gender equality in electives and appointments to public office, as well as inclusion of the youth, the marginalized and minority groups in the national development process.

According to her, the theme is also in line with International IDEA´s vision of democracy, which states that the principle of inclusive participation is a basic right and an important dimension of democracy.

As such, she said, she hopes that the theme will find resonance with other International IDEA members as they unpack it for application to their country-specific situations, especially regarding the management of unity in diversity in a manner that is effective.

Hinda said Namibia as chair in collaboration with International IDEA intends to promote and raise awareness about the theme, through public debates to further enrich democratic governance.

“Together, we will initiate programmes and activities during our chairmanship, designed to inspire broader engagement in the promotion of ‘inclusive democracy’ throughout the world,” she said.

She said a number of joint side events in collaboration with International IDEA would be hosted during SADC, AU and United Nations meetings.

She said as chair Namibia would host the Annual Democracy Forum (ADF), under the theme “Inclusive Democracy for Sustainable Development” in Windhoek in November, and looks forward to welcoming all member states.