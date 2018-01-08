NAGN hits the ground running in 2018

Jeremiah Ndjoze

Windhoek-In a deliberate quest to mainstream the arts in Namibia, the National Arts Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) seemingly intends to hit the ground running this year with the announcement of a comprehensive programme extending from January to May.

The gallery will open with an exhibition under the theme, ‘It’s raining cats and dogs’ on 25 January. The exhibition, which will be located in the upper gallery and foyer, will feature a collaboration of Namibian and German artists and their respective creations using multiple mediums.

According to the NAGN, the exhibition purposefully uses the English proverb to “reflect on the playful working methods of the participating artist”.

February will see the hosting of four different exhibitions at the gallery. Opening on 20 February, Booth is an open call exhibition to all artists. This exhibition, the NAGN revealed, will take place in the main gallery of the NAGN.

“Each artist will receive 2×2 square metres of ‘freedom’ to display their work,” the NAGN stated. This exhibition will run until 3 May. Concurrently the NAGN will also host another exhibition aimed at celebrating Namibia through the eyes of the artists at Pashuka Multi-Purpose venue from 22 February to 31 March.

The 23rd of February will see the NAGN hosting the Happy Art Hour, a casual evening with music, drinks and art featuring an artistic performance by Nelago Shilongo.

The University of Namibia Visual Art Graduates exhibition as well as the Global Future Namibia and Wales Youth International Collaboration are also slated for early to mid-next month.

From 9 March to 21 April, all visual art graduates of the College of the Arts will descend on the foyer and upper gallery of the NAGN for an exhibition themed New Beginnings – the ninth in the series taking place at the venue for the third time. Another Happy Art Hour is also set to feature in the midst of this exhibition on 16 March.

“This will entail a casual evening with music, drinks and art featuring a New Beginnings exhibition walkabout, followed by a demonstration where the audience can participate in an interactive stencil printing on textiles,” Entertainment Now has learnt.

Only one exhibition is slated for April with the opening of ‘Master Mind’, an exhibition inspired by renowned artist Kandjengo’s surroundings. The printmaker will be exploring his culture and life experiences while celebrating the Namibian landscape in this solo exhibition, Entertainment Now was informed. This event will open on 5 April at the Pashuka Multipurpose Venue.

The Tulipamwe International Artists’ Exhibition will come to town on 9 May featuring the works produced by local and international artists during the Tulipamwe International Artist workshop late last year.