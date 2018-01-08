Indongo inks promotional pact with Lou Dibella

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Following his nasty fallout with promoter and long time handler Nestor ‘Sunshine’ Tobias, from the revered MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing and Fitness Academy, Namibia’s dethroned triple world boxing champion, Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo, has found refuge with Dibella Entertainment on an exclusive long-term contract.

Boasting a slate of 22-1 with 11 of those bouts finishing within the distance, the former unified junior welterweight world champion will relocate his training camp to Omaha, Nebraska, in preparation for his much-anticipated return to the ring in the United States (USA).

“I’m very happy for the opportunity to fight for DiBella Entertainment and will make sure I work hard in order to open doors for my fellow countrymen. It’s an unexpected dream that turned into reality and my sincere message to DiBella Entertainment is: I’m thrilled to continue my boxing career and achieve my goals with your promotional push,” Indongo said.

His new handler says he is very excited to start working with the Namibian hard puncher. “Not only is he a former unified junior welterweight world champion but also a true road warrior, having won world titles in both Russia and Scotland,” said Lou Dibella, president of DiBella Entertainment.

“He’s very serious about becoming a world champion again, including moving his training base to the United States, and I look forward to working with him towards another world title opportunity,” added Indongo’s new manager Michael Carter.

“We are really excited to be a part of the DiBella Entertainment family and are extremely grateful for the opportunity. That being said, we are confident that Julius will regain every title he lost and obtain the others he was pursuing.

“And with the backing of a solid promotional company like DiBella Entertainment, we know that Indongo will once again become a dominant force in the junior welterweight division – and become an even greater source of pride to his Namibian supporters,” added Carter.

On December 3, 2016, the Namibian travelled to Moscow, Russia, to knock out Eduard Troyanovsky in the first round to capture the IBF junior welterweight world title.

Four months later, on April 15, 2017, Indongo won a 12-round unanimous decision against Ricky Burns in Glasgow, Scotland, adding the WBA junior welterweight world title around his waist.

In his most recent outing, fighting in the United States for the first time in his career and in the first four-belt world title unification bout since 2004, Indongo suffered his only defeat to Terence Crawford on August 19, 2017, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

With Crawford having vacated the belts and moving up to welterweight, the Namibian now begins the journey of reclaiming his previously held titles.