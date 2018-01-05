In-form Mo Salah nets another top accolade

Staff Reporter

Accra, Ghana-Egyptian international and Liverpool free-scoring winger, Mohamed Salah, has pipped to the post teammate and fellow striking partner Saido Mane to claim this year’s African Player of the Year award.

The Liverpool pair has been in devastating form for both club and country, steering their respective countries to the finals of the prestigious FIFA World Cup in Russia scheduled for later this year.

Salah and Mane were nominated for the prestigious award alongside soon-to-be teammate, Naby Keita, Borrusia Dortmund Gabonese lethal goal poacher Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and fast-as-lightning English-born Nigerian winger striker Victor Moses, who plays for reigning English champions, Chelsea.