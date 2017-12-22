Star of the week: Larisa Oosthuizen

Our Star for this Week is Larisa Oosthuizen from Windhoek High School who scooped the national open scholarship for best overall performance on aggregate score in NSSC Higher Level as well as a N$2000. She is among the best five students who have exceptionally done well in all six NSSC Grade 12 Higher Level subjects.

The Education, Arts and Culture Minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa who Wednesday announced the results for Higher Level said, a total of 16 314 from 72 619 Grade 12 candidates (full-time and part-time combined) entered for one or more NSSC Higher Level subjects.