Pre-X-mass bash at Tate Sammy’s Beer House

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-A Christmas bash is set to light up Tate Sammy’s Beer House No 2 in Okakarara tonight and tomorrow, offering a pre-Christmas experience like none before.

Tate Sammy’s Beer House is one of the popular social and entertainment joints in the town, owned by young entrepreneur, Samuel Petrus known as Tate Sammy. Apart from the musical bash, Tate Sammy says they are also having surprise Christmas gifts for all patrons, with a cow on the grill strictly for patrons. The event will start with a live DJ Mdesh show on Friday, ending with a live performance on Saturday. New-kids-on-the-block Oviritje singers Ondopore ya Navi (meaning first cut is the deepest) will be performing, with Oviritje legend Mutjanga Ben headlining the event hosted by DJ Max-T.

Since opening its doors to patrons in 2015, the place has been a haven for artists. Moreover, the pre-Christmas bash equally promises two days of entertainment-filled jamborees in class and style that the joint has become popular for.

Every year, Tate Sammy’s Beer House hosts five events including Valentine’s Day, white party and the birthday celebration, just to mention a few, all for free for patrons. These events have proved increasingly popular, with each event enjoying a fully packed house.

End of November, the place hosted a year-end party that had performances by Black Master, Tjinaa, Karupa, Ondopore ya Navi and Kalux. Next March, Tate Buti is billed to patronise the joint for his birthday bash.