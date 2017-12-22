Monique giving the Oteyas, Sallys a run for their money

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The year 2017 has seen different entertainment activities.

The year opened with local songbird, Monique English, climbing the ladder to the top, after being crowned as the Female Artist of the Year of the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) with her debut album, ‘Since 1994’. The 22-year-old has earned a whopping N$100 000. She proved that she was the next big thing in the industry, compared to the likes of Oteya and Sally.

In the modelling circles, Suné January was crowned Miss Namibia. The 23-year-old beauty from Rehoboth was also honoured with the Top Model, Athletics and the Photogenic awards. To top it all, she recently represented Namibia at Miss Universe hosted in Las Vegas in the United States of America (USA).

Of course, the review of the catwalk would not be complete without mentioning the name of Meriam Kaxuxwena, who returned home earlier this year. She, however, found herself on the receiving end after she uploaded a video of her feeding her dog with fried chicken and chips from Hungry Lion. The social media was abuzz with people insulting and calling her bad names.

But most disappointing was when the acclaimed American RnB singer, Omarion, got a taste of his own medicine after he failed to make an appearance at a press conference in Namibia, and his fans decided to hit back by boycotting his scheduled concert. Omarion was supposed to appear at a press conference before hitting the stage, as part of the agreement. Due to a long flight, the singer backed out of the media conference citing exhaustion. In reply, only about 80 fans turned up for his show. Although all the performers were on point, it did not go well for the ‘Distance’ hit-maker.

This year also goes down as one local entrepreneur, model and 2013 Big Brother Africa winner, Dillish Mathews, would want to forget in a hurry. She was accused of having an affair with married Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist and dancer, Diamond Platinumz. This is when she visited Zanzibar. Rumour has also been circulating on social media that she was involved in a romantic relationship with acclaimed international footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor. But her manager and social media consultant, Thomas Iitula, denied it as fake news.

Some of the biggest highlights included a well-organised Windhoek Jazz Festival headlined by Ringo Madlingozi, who did not cease to amaze, and the band Mi Casa, which kept the fans on their feet. Local musicians came to the party with one thing in common, to seize and take charge of a captive, jazz-starved audience. The city celebrated its musical heritage with a mix of Afro jazz, deep acid jazz, funky jazz beats, a fusion of Afro Soul with a twist of jazz, and some naturally smooth jazzy vibes.

This year also saw 65-year-old, Zimbabwean music guru, Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi showing that he is still on top of his game despite his age, and is still one of the much sought-after musicians. All the more reason he was called upon to headline the Awesome 2017 End Year bash, hosted at the new City of Windhoek parking area, and attended by hundreds of festivalgoers.