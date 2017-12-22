Lukato calls for electoral reforms

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-President of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Martin Lukato, has called on opposition political parties to boycott the 2019 general elections if the current Electoral Act is not amended.

“The NDP is calling for all opposition political parties in Namibia to boycott in 2019 elections if the current Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is not abolished and the Electoral Act is not amended before the 2019 elections,” stated Lukato at a media conference on Wednesday.

Lukato has been calling for the amendment of the Electoral Act, saying it does not favour all registered political parties, particularly those without parliamentary seats, such as his party the NDP.

The former policeman lamented the fact that only political parties with parliamentary seats are allocated funding by the state depending on the number of seats.

Lukato believes that all registered political parties should “benefit from both the fruits of independence of Namibia and from all the resources of Namibia equally without discrimination”.

“It is now time for all of us to unite together in peace, democratic right to fight for our fundamental freedom rights, to reject the Electoral Commission of Namibia and the Electoral Act of Namibia to be rejected in Namibia once and for all,” said the leader of the little-known party.

Lukato stressed that he is not a selfish person and everything he is doing is for the benefit of the nation.

He maintained that, like the biblical Moses who was chosen by God to lead the people of Israel, he is also God chosen and his dream is to take Namibian people to the promised land of milk and honey once he is elected into power.

“I have served both Namibia, Africa and the world at large in the interest of our people. My intention is to free all oppressed groups in the world, particularly those who have been oppressed and are still oppressed under the dictatorship regime. Even before my birth I was there, God himself knew that Lukato would be born to fight for all the oppressed groups to be freed,” he claimed.