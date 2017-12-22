Industry Loop: 2017 was…

The year 2017 has been a year in which people still expected you to do things for free. Nothing is for free ousi. You can put on your nicest seductive voice and pop your chest, it will still at the end of the day not pay my bills.

Entertainers, hear me on this…NOTHING IS FOR FREE! It’s either we barter or a transaction needs to be agreed upon. Don’t let any of these events organisers, friends or family members make you do things for free. Kama, oh jah…uncle Smooth has sound mos, just call him so he can come DJ at the confirmation party. DJ Smooth now needs to use Wi-Fi/internet café/aweh/jaiva to download your favourite songs mos. DJ Smooth needs to get to your place, meaning either taxi fare or he needs to fill petrol in his vehicle. He needs to stand on his feet for five to seven hours to make you and your juiceless friends dance. Your friends spilled drinks on his equipment, so now he needs to take his equipment in for repairs the next day. Who is paying for all of that?

Choma choma neck friend nonsense will not pay my friend. Entertainers, understand that your art is your business. That’s your eight to five. That’s your salary. Friend, family or not…NOTHING IS FOR FREE!

The year 2017 has been one in which we still had a lot of juiceless industry fights on Facebook in full view of the public. You know what this does to a brand? Going back and forth on social media about industry politics? It de-values one’s brand. Let these industry fights on social media stay in 2017! If you have a problem with me, ousi call me and let’s discuss whatever is annoying you. When we are done with the discussion, we show a united face to the public.

The year 2017 has been the year during which artists still felt that they can do it without radio. My friend, radio remains the most powerful platform in the Land of the Brave and it will not change any time soon. Whatever beef you have with station managers, presenters, etc., squash it and foster a relationship with radio stations.

The year 2017 has been continuing with the trend where anything South African was the benchmark for Namibian media. Let’s stop with that nonsense. This is directed to radio content bosses, TV and newspapers. Namibians do not have enough platforms to consume Namibian content. So the few platforms that are there should make an effort to bring Namibian sport, entertainment and news in a favourable ratio to Namibians. Paula from Fresh FM always complains about how it is difficult to access Namibian content online. So bloggers, IT heads, etc., shape up!

The year 2017 has been one year during which events organisers continued to undermine real talent and experience. Because of this new phenomena of “socialites”, real artists and MCs are losing gigs. Socialites are not meant to host jack shxt! You book a socialite to “appear”. That’s all a socialite is supposed to do. Is to appear fam. Example: My Neega Get Lich is not supposed to perform guys. He is just supposed to appear. Pay the homie to appear. His presence alone will make your audience very happy. Create a little photo booth where fans can take pictures with him. That’s it. That’s where it’s supposed to end!

Let 2018 be an international year. Music alone will not put Namibia on the map. We have great radio and TV presenters. We have insane MCs. We have fantastic comedians. We have incredible dancers. We have amazing actors. Fantastic models. Let’s SUPPORT equally across the board and have exports to the international market across all forms of art! An overemphasis on musicians will get us nowhere!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

Oldie of the week: G3-Olupandu

