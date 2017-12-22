Coast in slow start to festive season

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-The coastal hospitality and tourism industry is optimistic about the upcoming holiday despite relatively low tourist arrivals at this stage.

Most visitors are expected to arrive as from today, with the police also warning travellers to the coast to be extra cautious, as the traffic flow to the coast will increase by today.

Hospitality and tourism-related businesses that New Era spoke to earlier this week, said preparations are currently in full swing, as they expect a busy festive season once again.

According to Lorna Davis from Desert Explorers just outside Swakopmund, they are currently experiencing a slow start as usual this year again.

“We, however, expect business to pick up seeing that most tourists are expected to make their way to the coast,” said Davis, who explained that they usually get very busy as they offer camel rides, quad bike rides desert scenic tours, sand boarding and sky diving, among others.

A Walvis Bay-based desert tour operator also told New Era yesterday that business is currently slow for them as well and that this could be due to the fact that most tourists are only arriving today at the coast.

“Despite that our activities are fully booked until 3 January next year.” He explained that there have experienced an increase this year, in terms of tour bookings.

“It is nice to know that Namibia remains one of the best when it comes to tourism,” he said.

Heinrich Hafeni of Township Tours in Swakopmund also told New Era that his traditional cuisine restaurant is quite popular among tourists.

“So we have prepared ourselves well, so that we can provide the best traditional cuisines and services to our clients that will be coming this year again,” he said.

Chrystal Smith, from South Africa, who is currently holidaying at the coast, also told New Era that Swakopmund still remains the holiday destination of choice for her family.

“We have been coming to the coast for the past seven years, simply because the beaches are not that packed as our beaches in South Africa and that it is very safe and peaceful,” she said.