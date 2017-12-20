Youth see 2017 as great, hectic

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The year 2017, in the eyes of some youths has been one of the best, while to some it has been hectic and others already have bigger plans for 2018.

Agnes Iikuyu says 2017 was a very hectic year for her, with so many unpleasant happenings but that did not stop her from getting where she wanted. “All pleasant and unpleasant happenings have taught me something which I intend on carrying as a lesson. It was a very fast year with less action, but 2018 will be faster with more action,” she says. Iikuyu plans a northern Christmas, and a New Year countdown at the coast.

Frieda Ndinelago Amadhila says her only plan for the season is to go to the north to celebrate Christmas and New Year with her family, after being away for almost five years. Her 2017 highlights were her graduation with an Honours Degree in Financial Engineering, and receiving a CFA scholarship.

Richard Shivolo, a Namibia University Science and Technology (NUST) student studying towards Transport Management, plans to make money this festive season. He says, as a student, this is the time to invest and grow. “I wouldn’t really say I’ve got a holiday this year, it’s a hectic festive season and I have got to be here and there. One of my biggest achievements this year was getting a job with TST Marketing, and as young as I am, it’s quite a good start to a better future.”

Lazarus Hishekwa says he will spend his festive season with his family to show them how he appreciates their support and love during the year. “I will be at the coast for a week on some business, then I will head to my hometown, Ongwediva, for the rest of the holiday.” His highlight for the year was buying shares and becoming a partner in one of the fastest growing marketing companies in Namibia, Letshego.

Phillip Nepando says he will be with friends who are now like family, and also go home to his parents. “All in all, I will be working and having fun at the same time. I will be at the coast and then at the village.” His highlight for the year was completing his studies at NUST.