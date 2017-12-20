Orphans showered with Xmas gifts

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-The Oshikuku Town Council in partnership with the Oshikuku District Hospital HAART centre showered orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) with gifts and treated them to an early Christmas lunch.

Oshikuku Mayor Mbockoma Mungandjera said the event aimed to provide lunch to the OVC and show them compassion, love and care by giving them some basic items.

“I am delighted that we, as a caring community, have come here to give love and encourage these OVC among us,” said Mungandjera.

He said the occasion could instil a sense of responsibility to ensure society becomes a better place.

He said giving back to the community is vital because children find themselves in this situation because of the impact of HIV/AIDS and abject poverty, amongst other factors.

The mayor thus called upon society to educate the youth on sexual education as well as HIV/AIDS.

He feels the girl-child should be empowered and society must ensure to contribute to their future academically and economically. He said the youth have become victims of early pregnancy, baby dumping and raising children without fathers.

“Our youth have developed a habit of engaging in unprotected sexual behaviour and get pregnant at a tender age. As a result, they come dump their babies with their elderly grandparents, while they go off to cities to look for employment,” noted Mungandjera.