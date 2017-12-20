Mannetti starts 2018 CHAN groundwork … calls up 31-member squad for training camp

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Brave Warriors mentor Ricardo Mannetti started laying the groundwork for next year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament when he called up a 31-member squad for a training camp ahead of the continental football showpiece.

Making her maiden appearance at the CHAN tournament next year, Namibia is drawn in Group-B alongside continental giants Ivory Coast, Uganda and regional rivals Zambia.

The 2018 CHAN competition is slated for Morocco, starting on January 12 until February 4.

Leading the training squad announced yesterday in the capital was national team skipper Stigga Ketjijere , who will equally be expected to lead the Brave Warriors when they face Ivory Coast on January 14 for their opening fixture at the tournament.

After the Ivory Coast match, Namibia will confront Uganda on January 18 in Marrakech before locking horns with regional rivals Zambia in Casablanca in their final group match on January 22, with the top two teams advancing to the quarterfinals.

Announcing the training squad yesterday, Mannetti revealed that they will train the entire week at the NFA Technical Centre until this Friday and will then resume training on Family Day, December 26, after which will see Mannetti reduce the squad to about 28 players that will travel to Tunisia for a two-week training camp.

“Roughly two weeks in Tunisia, we will play about three matches. There will be about four teams training in Tunisia during that period and we will definitely play a West African side to prepare for a physical side like Ivory Coast. I will announce the final 23-man squad from Tunisia,” said Mannetti, explaining the logistics.

The 2015 Cosafa Cup and 2017 Dr Hage Geingob Cup winning coach added that some players are still to be properly assessed ahead of the team’s departure to Tunisia – and also challenged the new players in the squad to make an impact.

“One player who stands out is Tigers’ Benyamin Nenkavu, who has a recurring knee injury, and we will assess him and see, but I can also bring in any other players as we start with training today. I have gone for the tried and tested through the six games we played in the last few months, and the core remains. The league just started and we need to keep the core. We have brought in new players for depth and we will see if they respond,” he added.

On his part, Ketjijere says the team will go to Morocco and take one game at a time and see how far they progress.

“The expectations from the national team remain high and for me as captain, you always have to offer your best and help others around you. You want the pressure to be on you and off your teammates and the talent, skills and speed we have in the country must be displayed. I have to keep our boys comfortable in that environment,” said the Brave Warriors veteran skipper. – Adopted from: nfa.org.na

The 31-member squad is as follows: Edward Maova, Charles Uirab, Lodyt Kazapua, Calvin Spiegel, Ferdinand Karongee, Kennedy Eib, Tiberius Lombard, Charles Hambira, Hubert Mingeri, Tjiuana-tja Tjinotjiua, Edmund Kambanda, Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Hendrick Somaeb, Petrus Shitembi, Stigga Ketjijere, Emilio Martin, Absalom Iimbondi, Roger Katjiteo, Penda Mongudhi, Jackson Johannes, Kleopas Useb, Gregory Auchumeb, Vitapi Ngaruka, Panduleni Nekundi, Junias Theophilus, Wangu Gome, Riaan Hanamub, Oswaldo Xamseb, Muna Katupose and Himeezembi Hengombe.