Maerua Mall offers festive fun for everyone

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Maerua Mall has got you covered this summer, with its great mix of retail outlets to suit every taste and pocket, fun and exciting holiday visitors (including Father Christmas), games for the whole family in the Family Entertainment Centre, a fabulous competition, a wide range of eateries, and a new interactive website to keep everyone up to date on exactly what’s happening at the mall and when.

“With the recent upgrade we wanted to create more experiences for our shoppers and enhance our retail mix,” says Carel Fourie, CEO of Oryx Properties, owners of Maerua Mall. Top retailers and anchor stores Checkers, Food Lover’s Market, Edgars, Boardmans, House & Home, Hi-Fi Corporation, Mr Price, Mr Price Home, Woolworths and Stuttafords are pulling out all the stops to make sure you can tick off every gift on your Christmas list.

The mall is on the itinerary of a couple of VIP Christmas visitors too: Santa Claus, who will stop by to give his young fans time to have a photograph taken with him; and the St Boniface choir, performing popular Christmas carols for shoppers to sing along to, including favourites like “Silent Night”, “Little Drummer Boy” and “O Christmas Tree”.

To help you get your Christmas shopping done, Maerua Mall is offering free parking on Sundays for the entire month of December. If the kids and young at heart are looking for something to do, come and “be part of the family” at the new Family Entertainment Centre, and join the record numbers pouring in to get in on the action. There’s “Around the World”-themed 18-hole glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, trampolines, tenpin bowling and much more to keep everyone entertained.

Then it’s off to the newly launched Food Court to satisfy all your hunger cravings. Mugg & Bean and Panarotti’s are among the new eateries opening their doors at Maerua Mall in the near future, keeping you spoilt for choice.

Maerua Mall will also be running an amazing summer competition. “We know how braaing in Namibia is a national pastime, so we put together an amazing prize that will make you the ultimate braai boss this summer,” says Fourie. The prize consists of everything you’ll need for the perfect braai, from a gas braai to a gazebo. All you need to do is spend N$100 at any store then place your till slip (with your name, email and phone number) in the entry boxes dotted around the mall between December 15 and February 1, 2018.

Finally, you don’t have to take a step to find out what’s happening at the mall – you can just let your fingers do the walking across your keyboard.

“We know how important it is for our shoppers to have information around Maerua Mall at their fingertips, so we’ve made the website fun, user-friendly and much easier to navigate,” says Fourie. “You can find all the latest events taking place on our calendar, while we’ve also upped our game on social media and have created engaging posts to keep all our shoppers in the loop.”