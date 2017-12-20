From Grade 12 failure to degree holder

Loide Jason

Ongwediva-A 39-year-old man who failed Grade 12 with nine points has established a new school to help others improve their results, after he obtained a master’s degree through Midrand State University in Zimbabwe.

Wilhem Hango, from Omafo village in Etayi in Omusati Region, says failing Grade 12 is not the end of success, hence people need to put more effort in upgrading their points so that they can succeed.

He said after receiving disappointing results he enrolled with Namcol where he improved his points and then enrolled with the College of Education, renamed Hifikepunye Pohamba Unam Campus, in Ongwediva.

Hango said he obtained his diploma in lower primary education from the above-mentioned college and further enrolled for his honours, which he completed.

“From there I did not stop studying. I continued until I obtained my master’s. Now I have a school that is approved by the ministry of education to offer five subjects for Grade 12 learners,” he said smilingly.

He said the school would have seven part-time teachers that will offer classes in the afternoon. However, it will have nine staff in total.

The subjects offered will be English, biology, physical science, mathematics and development studies.

The school aims to foster a sense of personal responsibility and positive attitude towards learners.

“Our objective is to develop competent individuals who are confident when faced with academic challenges, resulting in the development of critical and intellectual individuals who contribute to the communities they serve, nationally and globally,” Hango says.

The school is situated in Oshati and will have its first registration of pupils in February next year, and 80 learners are expected to register.