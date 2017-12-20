Courts to keep check on GBV cases over festive season

Roland Routh

Windhoek-A dedicated court team has been identified and will be available to assist any victim of domestic or gender-based violence outside of the normal court day, at the respective courts all over Namibia, the Office of the Judiciary announced yesterday.

According to a press release from the judiciary it will be a pilot project for the facilitation of urgent interim protection orders during the festive season, which is currently underway, and is a collaboration between the Namibian Police Force and the Office of the Judiciary.

“The scourge of gender-based and domestic violence in the Namibian society prompted his Lordship, Peter S. Shivute, the Chief Justice of the Republic of Namibia, to avail such a service to those who fall victim to it,” the judiciary said.

It added that during the festive season this scourge is heightened by the use and abuse of alcohol and other substances. “The influence of substance abuse has a devastating effect on those most vulnerable in society and at times is fatal.”

Chief Justice Shivute added this is the reason for his decision.

He said the victims of domestic or gender-based violence are thus informed that they may apply for immediate relief by obtaining an interim protection order provided that the legal requirements are met.

The Namibian Police Force is ready to respond to such complaints at the respective police stations across the country and the citizenry and the public at large are notified that the service will be available during weekends and on public holidays, from December 18, 2017 until January 15, 2018.