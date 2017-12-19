Vogel wins Coastal Senior Open in Swakopmund

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Senior Open Golf Championship took place in Swakopmund recently and saw a total of 39 golfers taking part in this year’s competition.

The golfers, who hail from various golf clubs around the country, competed in the two-day tournament that was played at the Rossmund Golf Course.

During the tournament the players not only competed individually, but also had to play for the Central versus Coastal trophy.

Gerd Vogel from Swakopmund was the overall winner, while Bennie Venter and George Vink from Windhoek battled it out for second and third place. Vogel won the competition with 76 stable-ford points, while Venter and Vink both obtained 73 points.

The team from the central branch won the Central versus Coastal trophy back from the coastal branch, who won it in 2016 at Rossmund and in May this year in Windhoek.

“It was a very good turnout from both the coastal and the central branches. But this year central was the better team on the course. They won with a final score of 844 points versus the 820 points of the coastal golfers,” said Tienie van Rensburg, senior coastal golfer.