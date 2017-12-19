Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Mannetti calls 31 men training squad for CHAN 2018 NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Mannetti calls 31 men training squad for CHAN 2018 December 19, 201702 tweet Coach Ricardo Mannetti has called a 31 men training squad for CHAN 2018. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Pressure is on Zimbabwe on Saturday – Mannetti NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Coach Mannetti reflects on CHAN 2018 qualifications NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: We are one goal away to qualify – MannettiLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 8 − two = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 31.3 ° C 32 ° 31 ° 7% 2.1kmh 0%Thu 27 °Fri 30 °Sat 29 °Sun 32 °Mon 29 ° HIV/AIDSDaughton candidly shares views on HIV December 19, 20170Bank commemorates World Aids Day December 4, 20170Circulating others’ alleged HIV status condemned November 21, 20170