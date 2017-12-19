Rogue cops arrested for theft, burglary

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Seven police officers in Oshikoto region have been arrested over the past two weeks on suspicion of theft and housebreaking, Oshikoto Regional Police Commander Commissioner Armas Shivute has confirmed.

“We are expected to fight crime with clean hands, and what is happening is totally wrong. Hence, this is an extremely serious matter and I have demanded for a thorough widened investigation so that we can have a concrete conclusion,” stressed Shivute, adding that it is yet to be decided after the investigations whether they (suspects) will be suspended or discharged.

Two of the accused are from Tsumeb while five are from Oshivelo Police Station.

Five of them are accused of stealing a consignment of cigarettes at a shop within the police premises.

The cigarettes are valued at N$197 000. A case of housebreaking with intent to steal, CR 05/12/2017, was opened against Romano Wilbar Beuker (29), Immanuel Erastus Mulundu (28), Mathias Mpuku (29), Petrus Kamati Nantinda (32) and Teuya Shihepo (31).

The sixth suspect, Ndakolo Lucas (28), was arrested for breaking into a local business in the vicinity of Tsumeb where he is alleged to have stolen a number of cellphones valued at N$89 175. So far, eight were recovered. At case of housebreaking and theft was opened, CR 12/12/2017.

They all appeared in the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court and were denied bail, except for David Shahonya Shahonya (32), who was granted bail of N$3 000. He is charged with theft under false pretence. The case was postponed to 30 January 2018.

“Crime is police’s biggest enemy, hence, we cannot let crime win us. Therefore, in Oshikoto we will continue the fight to combat crime. At the moment, we cannot pre-empt the matter pending the investigations,” stressed the regional police commander.