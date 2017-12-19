Office of the Vice President: Veterans Affairs

Query: Vice President Dr Nickey Iyambo, please help some of the veterans who are struggling to get their projects funded. I’m continuously calling the ministry of veterans affairs, but can’t get through to anyone. Some other people don’t wait so long. Please help us, comrade Iyambo

Response: Veterans Affairs takes note of the concern of veterans regarding the timeframe it takes in approving and funding Individual Veterans Projects (IVPs). This shortcoming is due to budget constraints as opposed to the purported speedy payment by Veterans Affairs of certain veterans’ IVPs at the expense of other veterans’ IVPs.

As of January 2017, Veterans Affairs has funded seven hundred and four (704) Individual Veterans Projects, while a further one hundred and fifty-three (153) IVP funding notification letters are presently being forwarded to the veterans through Veterans Affairs’ Regional Offices.

To date, a total of eleven thousand two hundred and ninety-eight (11,298) IVPs have been funded since inception at a cost of two billion one hundred and ninety-five million three hundred and thirty four thousand (N$2,195,134,286.91). With regard to the congested telephone lines, Veterans Affairs encourages veterans to directly contact our IVP enquiry office at telephone numbers: 061 296 3064 and 061 296 3104 for assistance instead of going through the switchboard.

Lastly, Veterans Affairs’ modus operandi in terms of IVP payment has been drastically amended to ensure the smooth running of the IVP program.

• Mr Edson Haufiku, Public Relations Officer, Veterans Affairs, E-mail Address: Edson.Haufiku@mova.gov.na