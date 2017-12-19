Nutri Feeds has enough supply of phosphate licks

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Nutri Feeds Namibia is guaranteeing enough phosphate licks for at least the next three months without increased prices.

Its relief programme comes when other suppliers of phosphate licks are unable to meet the demand due to a serious shortage of raw material for production by exporters in South Africa.

Nutri Feeds Namibia technical advisor, Dean van Dyk, says the shortage of raw material for production of phosphate summer licks comes at a critical time, as livestock now need such supplements to pull them through the hot months.

“It became known last week that other suppliers will only be able to deliver phosphate summer licks by January due to a critical shortage of raw material. Nutri Feeds was well aware of the unfolding situation and has ensured enough volumes of raw material to guarantee the availability of phosphate licks for at least the next three months,” he notes.

He says the Nutri Lick Phosphate range ensures optimal intake and absorption of phosphate and perfectly balanced levels of calcium, trace-minerals and protein. This product is perfect for supplementing seasonal and area-related mineral deficiencies in natural grazing.

“You simply can’t afford to compromise your business by using inferior supplements, or short-term solutions. We offer the farmer Nutri Lick Fos 6, which offers enough calcium and phosphate and all necessary trace elements.”

For more information on Nutri Feeds and all its products, Van Dyk can be contacted at 081 487 3389.