Query: The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry please clarify, if Namibia as a country will be able to sustain itself from locally produced products, if not from South Africa?

Response: In the area of agriculture there are some of agriculture products of which Namibia is a net exporter; this includes beef and table grapes.

Namibia is a net importer of cereal products from an annual demand of around 200 thousand metric tons. Namibia produces plus minus 70 thousand tons and imports the remaining balance.

While in respect of horticulture the total annual demand stands at 74 thousand metric tons of which the country produces around 24 thousand metric tons which is around 24 percent.

However, it is important to note that Namibia has a potential to turn around the current situation of being a net importer of cereal and horticultural produce to a net exporter.

Query: What is the government doing to support producers of Namibian products?

Response: Through the policy and strategies of Namibia Agriculture, government has programs aimed at increasing food production as well as improving productivity.

This program includes projects such as Green Scheme Projects, Conservation Agriculture and Dry Land Crop Production, which aim to increase food production by providing farmers with affordable, subsidized ploughing and weeding services as well as inputs such as improved seeds and fertilizers.

