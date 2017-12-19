I haven’t done anything wrong – Mulunga

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-National Petroleum Company Namcor Managing Director (MD), Immanuel Mulunga, yesterday maintained that he has done nothing wrong despite the company’s board placing him on special leave.

“I welcome the independent investigation that is going to be done. There are a lot of things that have been said about me and I am looking forward to the outcome because really I haven’t done anything wrong,” he told New Era yesterday.

Namcor Board Chairperson, Patrick Kauta, at a press conference yesterday announced the board decision to put Mulunga and Namcor IT Executive, Bonifatuis Konjore, on special leave pending an internal investigation by the company.

He said the two executives were placed on special leave until 20 January to pave the way for a forensic investigation into a suspect N$2.2 million contract tender.

Kauta said the company has since appointed audit firm, Deloitte, to conduct a forensic investigation to verify the allegations levelled against Mulunga.

Kauta refused to label the move a suspension, saying if a person took leave then that is voluntary. Kauta yesterday cautioned the media saying both Mulunga and Konjore are innocent until proven guilty.

Mulunga yesterday said he was advised to go on leave and he is happy that an independent investigation is being undertaken. He referred all questions to the board chairperson.

Konjore yesterday refused to comment saying company policy does not allow him to speak to the media.

The board has appointed Damoline Muruko, the company’s Executive: Corporate Governance as the acting MD.

Recent media reports suggest that Mines and Energy Minister, Obeth Kandjoze, has been pushing for Mulunga’s suspension, following allegations of conflict of interest and potentially nepotism in awarding tenders at the company.

The Namibian quoted Mulunga in yesterday’s edition, as saying there was a conspiracy to get rid of him, assisted by some insiders at Namcor, where Kandjoze himself was once a managing director.

It is, however, not clear why Konjore was placed on special leave.

Kauta said the board also resolved to revoke the suspension of commercial manager, Kosmos Damaseb. The Villager last week reported that Mulunga suspended Damaseb over bugled Tsandi Service Station.