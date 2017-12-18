Youth on the rise…Outjo mayor appointed governor of Kunene

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-In the space of two years, 29-year-old Marius Sikunawa Tuyoleni Sheya rose from being the youngest mayor to the youngest governor following his appointment as the Governor of Kunene Region by the Head of State, President Hage Geingob, on Friday.

Sheya’s appointment is effective from January 1 and he will serve for two years until 20 March 2020.

He replaces former governor Angelika Muharukua, who passed on in October this year.

Sheya received his appointment with mixed feelings, saying while he is humbled, he is frightened.

“I am frightened by the task because to me it is as if a youth has been appointed and the whole youth in the whole

country is happy. My fright is obviously that if I mess up or if I have to fail I am closing doors for all the youth in future because traditionally this position is mostly for elderly people,” he said briefly as he weighed in the youth’s reactions on social media since his appointment on Friday.

Sheya could not dwell on the plans he has for Kunene, saying he is still waiting for instructions from the appointing authority before getting to do full interviews.

“All I can say is I am thankful to my appointing authority for the trust and confidence in me. I will try with all I can to serve the Namibian nation and the Kunene Region,” said Sheya.

Sheya, who until his appointment announcement on Friday, served as mayor of Outjo, a position he has held since 2015.

The new governor was born and bred on the dusty streets of Outjo. He also attended school there.

He joined council as mayor at a tender age of 27.

Sheya has been a member of the Swapo Party since 2001, but became politically active in 2005 when he completed school.

However, he reminisces that he was born in a Swapo home and often accompanied his father, Thomas Sheya, to rallies.

His father served as the constituency councillor for Outjo for two consecutive terms between 1998 and 2010.

Before rising to fame as mayor, the youthful leader served in various portfolios of the party from section to district level.

He said he has been in the Swapo Youth League (SPYL) regional structure for 10 years and is also in the central committee of SPYL.

Sheya is also serving on the National Executive Committee of SPYL and he is the Secretary for Economic Affairs of the SPYL.

The appointment letter signed by the Presidential Affairs Minister, Frans Kapofi, reads, “President Geingob expressed his confidence and trust in the ability, commitment and fairness with which the Governor will be expected to discharge his duties and responsibilities.”