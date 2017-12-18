Rahab grows her modelling brand in UK

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Local and international runway model, and a Top Model Worldwide 2018 finalist, Rahab Inghalwa, is growing her brand, experience and making some modelling connections in the United Kingdom (UK) where she is now based.

“My aim is to break into the Western market, to walk for big fashion houses, venture into business and to get the best experience and use it in the Namibian market,” says Rahab, adding that in the near future she sees herself as a successful business woman and an influence on young people in following their dreams.

Her biggest achievements so far are walking for the London Fashion Week, Euro Asian Fashion Week and being in the finals of the Top Model Worldwide 2018. Top Model Worldwide is wellknown for discovering new model talent, launching careers and creating dreams. “My images have been part of an exhibition at the Westminster University with photographer Krystian Data, and my name has been covered in many UK blogs and other websites, including www.weltchmedia.com,” says Rahab.

Growing up in a village in the North was quite a challenge but good at the same time because she had so many hobbies from cultural dancing to singing in school choirs and at Sunday School. “I was also active in going out to beauty pageants around the village. So, it was interesting growing up,” she says. Her modelling passion started in 2008 when her teacher approached her to take part in Miss Onamunhama Village, which she won. In 2009, she moved to Ongwediva to complete her high school at Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School. There she also took part in a few beauty pageants. In 2012, she moved to Windhoek to further her studies in Accounting and Finance at the Polytechnic of Namibia.

Her love for modelling started growing inside her when she started modelling for Katutura Community Arts Centre (KCAC) fashion shows. “I realised the gap in the modelling and went to register with Ranath Modelling Agency, with which I did some works in the fashion industry,” she says.

This year, she moved to London after receiving an offer from First Modelling Agency, where she has been walking for London Fashion Week, Kaoska Fashion Show and Euro Asian Fashion Week. “I have signed a contract with an experienced British PR Company, Weltch Media, to help with my branding, marketing and break through on the international modelling scene,” she says. She plans to venture into modelling and fashion business, and do more runways for international fashion shows.