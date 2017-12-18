NAGN invites visual artists for Booth Exhibition

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) is inviting visual artists to submit artworks for consideration for the Booth Exhibition taking place early next year over a period of four months at the main gallery.

According to Communications and Marketing Officer at the NAGN, Annapaula Vakamuena, artists would be allocated exhibition squares, which they can utilise in whatever way they choose to.

She added that the artworks could be in 2-D, 3-D or ephemeral (performance) forms. “Submissions are not limited to Namibian citizens or residents. Submissions should be accompanied by an artist’s statement about the artwork to the NAGN before 17h00 on Monday, 5 February 2018.”

Vakamuena said this would be the first time the gallery holds such an exhibition.

“Basically, the main aim of this exhibition is to give an affordable opportunity to the upcoming and armature artists to be able to exhibit in our gallery space, and also to encourage collaborations among other artists,” she said.

Artists, who had otherwise not met the required standards to exhibit in the National Gallery before, would be able to exhibit at this exhibition, which is a great opportunity for the development of their art careers, she said.

The exhibition incorporates all art forms, be it performance.

“The exhibition will create an avenue for collaborations and space to exhibit. So established and upcoming artists can collaborate, and artists working with different mediums can collaborate. For example, a performer and a painter, a singer and a sculptor.”

Artworks for 20 artists will be selected for the exhibition.