I do not regret anything, says former mayor

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Former Mayor of Omuthiya, Toivo Nghilalulwa, who became an ordinary council member during Saturday’s swearing-in ceremony of political office bearers at Omuthiya Town Council, said he does not regret anything nor feel disheartened by his demotion.

Nghilalulwa, who had been a mayor for two years, was replaced by his former deputy Katrina Uusiku.

“I am relieved of the position knowing that I have done a good job during my tenure, and I am happy with that. The masses have spoken and we have to abide by that. I am happy with the outcome. In fact, we are from the same party, hence, we will continue working together and I will render her my full support. We started building this town together,” Nghilalulwa told New Era on the sidelines of the ceremony. Council had been in a political vacuum for almost two weeks since the councillors’ term came to an end last month. Uusiku’s victory came after a protracted meeting at the town council before the swearing-in, where, according to insiders, councillors were divided over the swearing-in, as others had wanted to maintain the status quo. The first mayor of Omuthiya, Heskiel Nanyeni was elected at as deputy mayor, while Beata Nashongo was re-elected as chairperson of the management committee.

Joseph Sikunga and Enos Shipahu were also re-elected as members of the management committee, as well as Susan Ukongo, as an ordinary member. In her acceptance speech, Uusiku promised to unify the team and maintain inclusivity and prosperity.

“I will start from where my predecessor left. It is just a continuation and there is nothing new at the moment,” concluded Uusiku.