BREAKING: Namcor suspends Mulunga and Konjore

National petroleum company Namcor has suspended its managing director Imms Mulunga and IT executive Bonifatius Konjore.

Namcor board chairperson Patrick Kauta announced this afternoon that the two executives were placed on special leave to pave way for forensic investigation at the company.

Recent media reports suggest that Mines and Energy Minister Obeth Kandjoze has been pushing for Mulunga’s suspension, following allegations of conflict of interest and potentially nepotism in awarding tenders at the company.

The Namibian quoted Mulunga in today’s edition as saying there was a conspiracy to get rid of him, assisted by some insiders in Namcor, where Kandjoze himself was a managing director. It is not clear why Konjore was placed on special leave.