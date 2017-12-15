thought leaders: Namibia reaffirms Jerusalem as capital of both Palestine and Israel

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

Namibia notes with grave concern major change in US policy recognising Jerusalem as the united capital of Israel. Namibia wishes to unequivocally reaffirm its unflinching support for the UN General Assembly and Security Council Resolutions, 181 (1947) and 242 (1967), respectively.

Both these and subsequent resolutions affirmed that Jerusalem would be the capital of the future Palestinian State and the State of Israel.

The United Nations resolutions are based on the following principles: A Palestinian State and an Israeli State based on the 1967 lines; Jerusalem as the capital of both States; an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories; and the return of Palestinian refugees.

The recognition by the Trump Administration of Jerusalem as capital of Israel is a flagrant violation of international law, General Assembly Resolution 181 (1947), Security Council Resolution 242 (1967), and the 1993 Oslo Agreement between the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) and the State of Israel.

The recognition by the US Administration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel undermines the prospects of a viable two States solution and can ignite renewed conflict that has ravaged the Palestinian and Israeli peoples since 1948 when the State of Israel was created.

The decision to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and the expansion of illegal Jewish settlements on the Palestinian-occupied territories put in serious jeopardy the two-state solution.

Namibia reiterates its longstanding position that Jerusalem remains the internationally recognized capital of the two states, and, that freedom of access to the holy sites should be protected and assured. Jerusalem is the most sensitive place in Palestine.

The holy sites that are sacred to billions of people of different faiths around the world must remain accessible to all.

Namibia further reaffirms its resolute support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people against Israeli occupation and the expansion of illegal Jewish settlements. Namibia reaffirms its support for the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and independence with East Jerusalem as their capital. In view of the above, as a sovereign and a member of the UN Committee on the exercise of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,

Namibia strongly condemns and denounces the decision by the Trump Administration as this is a big step backwards on the two-state solution, which is the only viable option in the pursuit of peace between Palestine, Israel and the entire region.

We call on the international community to continue to support the Palestinian people through the implementation of relevant UN resolutions and all other agreements.

* Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is Namibia’s deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation