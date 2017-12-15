The other lifestyle

Season of giving

The festive season puts a great deal of emphasis on giving and the rewarding aspects of generosity. Presents are not the only things that you can give, there are many sublime ways of giving during this special time of the year.

Give to yourself

It’s important to give yourself a break and do something that you enjoy. If you are a student, worker, spouse or parent, you’ve spent most of the year taking care of your responsibilities. Now you can slow down and relax, go to the spa, sleep a little longer, read an interesting book, get a new hairdo…anything that makes you happy. Before you know it, the festive season will be over and you’ll be glad that you actually took the time to unwind and rejuvenate.

Give quality time

If you are fortunate to have loving family and friends in your life, the holiday gives you plenty of free time to have fun with your loved ones. Whether you go on vacation or stay at home, spending quality time together creates delightful and fond memories. This is also a wonderful opportunity to have those important heart-to-heart conversations that help to strengthen bonds. Festive get-togethers are the ideal occasions for taking family portraits, so go ahead and take lots of photos.

Give in to cravings

Overindulging in mouth-watering food and drinks is a temptation for everyone during the festive season. However, Christmas is definitely tough if you are on a diet or trying to lose weight. Always be prepared by deciding in advance what you are willing to consume or decline, especially if you have any medical requirements. If you are simply worried about gaining some extra pounds over the festive season, you can still enjoy those scrumptious delicacies by eating small portions while maintaining your exercise routine.

Give to the needy

What better way to show your appreciation for the blessings in your life than to give to those who are less fortunate. You don’t necessarily have to buy new things to give away, simply gather up your clothes that don’t fit anymore or old toys that your kids stopped playing with and donate them to your local charity. If you are good at entertaining children or interacting with the elderly, you can volunteer at an orphanage or old age home and discover the joy of giving.

www.beautyndapanda.com