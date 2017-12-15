The Music Science sign with Numba Bizzy

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek

Numba Bizzy Entertainment has signed five young vibrant musicians from Rundu, known as The Music Science.

The group signed a five-year contract with the label at the Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (NASCAM)’s head office last week.

The founder of Numba Bizzy Entertainment, Fishman Ulenga, who has been in the music industry for a long time, said he aims to give all the talented artists, who cannot afford to make music themselves due to different reasons, an opportunity. He added that with the new group, he is trying to promote artists from all corners of the country and to grow the industry.

“As a long-time artist, I have to start coaching others, and get more people on board,” said Ulenga, adding that the label will be responsible for sourcing funds, planning and hosting shows.

“The label will also be responsible for paying for the studio, artists’ brand and their images,” said Ulenga.

The group members received their NASCAM membership and contracts signed by the Chief Executive Officer of NASCAM, John Max, and Ulenga. The group was also inducted on how the music industry works.

Max encouraged the musician to keep their culture and keep it Namibian by producing music beneficial to the country. “They must write their own songs to play on radios, so they get paid from NASCAM,” says Max.