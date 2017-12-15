Summer Festival kicks off

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Holiday makers at the coast, will be entertained with a variety of activities scheduled during this year’s Summer Festival courtesy of Bank Windhoek.

The annual festival, which kicked off on December 8, is guaranteed to offer entertainment and activities for everyone until the end of this month.

Swakopmunder Musikwoche

The 2017 Bank Windhoek Swakopmunder Musikwoche started in Swakopmund on December 8 and will end this Sunday. The annual music event takes place under the patronage of the German Evangelic Lutheran Church community of Swakopmund. Music professionals from national and international institutions are invited to instruct and assist young and old musicians of Namibia. The event lasts for 10 days and culminates in a series of concerts offered to the public.

Date: Friday, 8 until Sunday, 17 December 2017

Venue: Various venues around Swakopmund

Tickets: Namib High School between 09h00 and 12h00 every day

For more information, visit the Swakopmunder Musikwoche’s website, www.mwusikwoche.com or contact Christiane Berker via email at info@musikwoche.com.

Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Clinic

Bank Windhoek is the proud sponsor of the Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Clinic. The clinic is aimed at training and improving the skills of coaches and the youth. Moreover, financial literacy training will be provided to participating coaches and children.

Date: Monday, 11 until Monday, 18 December 2017

Venue: The Dome Swakopmund

For more information, contact Dave Hammond on Tel: +264 64 400 301 or send an email to

dave@swakopindoorsport.com.

The Namibian Chess Federation

The Namibian Chess Federation will be hosting the Kehat Beukes Memorial Chess tournament at the coast. The tournament is hosted in December with the aim of attracting international travellers and the best of the local chess players.

Date: Saturday, 16 to Sunday, 17 December 2017

Time: All day

Venue: Swakopmund Municipal Conference Centre

For more information on the Kehat Beukes Memorial Chess Tournament, please contact the Namibia Chess Federation on Cell: +264 81 211 6463 or via email at president@namibiachessfederation.com.

Tennis

The Namibia Tennis Association, in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, will host the Bank Windhoek Open in Swakopmund. Participants 14 years and older are invited to enter.

Date: Friday, 15 until Sunday, 17 December 2017

Venue: Swakopmund Tennis Club

Entries close on 9 December 2017.

For more information, contact Wellington on Cell: +264 81 726 0534 or via email: wllgtn73sibanda@gmail.com

Bank Windhoek Beach Volleyball Bash

Bank Windhoek is the proud sponsor of the Beach Volleyball Bash designed to cater for professional players and young holiday makers. Teams with a maximum of six players can enter. The entry gives team members access to the Beach Bash taking place at the same venue. Prize money of N$21 000 is up for grabs. The event is hosted by Namib Rage and Timeout Beach Volleyball Academy.

Date: Friday, 22 December 2017

Time: All day

Venue: Long Beach

Entry fees: Pro League or Social League – N$1 500

(Tickets to the Beach Bash included)