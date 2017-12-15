Schützenhaus owner to give 25% of his profit to workers

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop

In an effort to show appreciation to his workforce and in line with calls for companies to empower their workers, the owner of Schützenhaus Guesthouse at Keetmanshoop will share 25 percent of his net profit with the workers yearly.

Speaking to New Era, owner of the establishment Ingo Klitzke said his family has been part of the Keetmanshoop community since the 1900s and that the residents of the town have always been near to his heart since he took ownership of the guesthouse in 2005.

He said the gesture aims to show appreciation to the workers and to support government efforts to improve the lives of people.

“I am very much in support of the president’s [Hage Geingob] Harambee Prosperity Plan, and that is why 25 percent of our net profit will be shared by the personnel, who have been with us for at least a year,” he said.

He explained that his guesthouse has received much support from the Keetmanshoop community, from government and tourists, and because this is where he makes his living, it was only fair to share with those that make it possible. Thus, come February next year all workers will get a share of 25 percent of the profits.

Also during the dinner on Tuesday, which he sponsored, and which was attended by //Kharas Regional Governor Lucia Basson and various local leaders, he donated food parcels worth N$8,000 to elderly people in the region as a Christmas gift.

Klitzke said the elders of the region, who are unable to work and generate an income for themselves should be assisted in every way possible, and that the food parcels were his little contribution. He said he hopes more companies will join and assist the people in the areas they operate from.

Basson during the handover called on companies in her region to follow suit, so that more people can be assisted and in that way contribute to the fight against poverty.