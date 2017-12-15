NWR tops OPM Citizen Satisfaction Survey 2017

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) is thrilled to have come out tops in the first-ever Office of the Prime Minister’s (OPM) Citizen Satisfaction Survey (CCS), carried out by the Harold Pupkewitz Graduate School of Business at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The study is an initiative of the government as part of its commitment to improved service delivery by government offices, ministries and agencies (OMAS) and state-owned enterprises (SOEs), with the sole aim of getting citizens’ views on public service delivery.



NWR was selected to be part of a list of 41 service providers across 19 service sectors to take part in the survey and consistently came top in all the elements of the survey. This resulted in the OPM Citizen Satisfaction Survey 2017 Report to conclude that there is an opportunity for NWR to build on its strength and coordinate efforts to maintain the better-than-average delivery in all its service categories.

The report further states that NWR now has the challenge of consolidating and building on the 70% average service rating required by the Harambe Prosperity Plan (HPP).

The managing director of NWR, Zelna Hengari, attributed this success to the visionary leadership of the board, under the chairmanship of Ambassador Leonard N. Iipumbu, the commitment of the management team that she leads, and the hard work of the entire NWR team.

She, however, cautioned that, despite the progress that NWR has made, much remains to be done and she remains focused on delivering on the vision of NWR, which is to be “a recognised leader in tourism and hospitality services in Namibia”.

At the same time, NWR has made significant headway and is well on its way to profitability and sustainability.

Over the past two years, NWR ceased receiving any subsidy from the government and has relied on its funding to go about its business. This is the context in which this accolade and the many awards NWR has received must be seen.

Furthermore, NWR is now diversifying its source market for customers, while ensuring that it delivers excellent value for money for the domestic and regional market.

Currently, Hengari and a team of four staff members are attending the Travel Turkey Izmir Fair, which is a leading travel bazaar for the Central Asian and Middle Eastern market. Three of the staff members are being trained in the customer requirements and expectations of that market.

Since making an initial play for that market with the assistance of the former Turkish ambassador Deniz Çakar, NWR has seen a considerable increase of high-end tours from that market.

The results of the survey, therefore, augment the reality that NWR is doing the right thing and needs to focus even further on domestic, regional and international customer satisfaction levels.

NWR also congratulates President Hage Geingob on his election as the Swapo Party president and wishes him and his family a much-deserved rest over the festive season. NWR has been able to thrive because of the conducive policy environment he has charted as evidenced by the Harambe Prosperity Plan, amongst others, NWR

says.

Also, NWR wishes the Namibian nation and its customers a joyful festive season as they travel to their chosen destinations.