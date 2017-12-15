M.I.G drops first studio album

John Muyamba

Rundu

Rundu’s rising music band, Mighty Ill Game, aka M.I.G, has dropped its much-anticipated first studio album titled, ‘Unkurungu’, meaning art, in Rukwangali.

M.I.G comprises six members, P-star, Slim-D, Callous, Rockid, their producers Chuwee and Jimmy and Prince Muha (manager). Their 22-track album features Zemoney from Katima Mulilo, Rundu-based SPG and Tesh from Windhoek.

“We have been working on the album since December 2016, which makes it 12 months of work until the release,” the group said.

‘Tjaka waya’ is the promotional song on the album with a video already playing on NBC TV, Trace Africa as well as on the Mighty Ill Game music on YouTube. The album is a mixture of genres, hip-hop, RnB, rap, dancehall and soul.

“So far we only have one video but we plan on shooting half of the 22 tracks starting this December, into next year,” crew member, P-star.

M.I.G was established in 2010 in high school.

“We weren’t even the best of friends, until we made unscheduled meetings after classes where we talked about music. Those little meetings turned into studio sessions without proper equipment. Then we approached studios using ideas from the sessions and discovered our first-ever song,” P-star retraced the band’s journey.

“We have put together some equipment and built our own studio and we also market our music by way of online advertising stores and ads that we pay for,” he noted.

M.I.G promises fans nothing but good music. Apart from iTunes, a copy of the album can be found in Post Street Mall in Windhoek at Antonio’s Art and countrywide from +264817928907 or via email on mightyillgamemusic@gmail.com.

“Please do support us as we embark on a journey to entertain you,” P-star appealed.

Picture: Mighty Ill Game