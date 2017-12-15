Judgement day for suspected Angolan drug mule set

Maria Amakali

Windhoek

Joao Pascoal Huyeye, an Angolan national who is on trial for having been found with cocaine in his stomach, is set to hear judgement next year after the magistrate postponed the matter to 2018.

Huyeye, 41, has been in custody following his arrest at Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) in December 2016 for possession of cocaine worth N$423,500. It is alleged that Huyeye was in transit from Sao Paulo, Brazil via South Africa en route to Angola.

Making a brief appearance before magistrate Elina Nandago in the Windhoek Regional Court, Katutura on Thursday, Huyeye was informed that judgement in the case would be handed down on February 8.

“The matter is on the roll for judgement – however the presiding officer is booked off sick,” explained state prosecutor Menencia Hinda. Furthermore, the accused’s defence counsel was out of town.

Huyeye denies guilt on a charge of possession of cocaine following an anonymous tip-off to the police that he would be transporting drugs through Namibia’s borders.

During the trial it was revealed that he was found with cocaine he had concealed in his digestive system.

Detective Chief Inspector Immanuel Namundjembo, during his testimony when he took the stand during trial, informed the court that through medical examination at Katutura Intermediate Hospital, it was discovered that Huyeye had foreign substances in his digestive system.

Subsequently, Huyeye’s stomach was flushed and 123 oval cocaine pellets wrapped in plastic were obtained.

Through forensic investigations it was confirmed that the 123 pellets were cocaine. According to police reports, Huyeye was very lucky to have walked away with his life after some of the cocaine pellets had burst inside his body.