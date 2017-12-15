Industry Loop: Sound Check

I’ve been preaching about the importance of sound check for years now. It seems artists simply do not get it OR me.

Let me ask you this…do you like it when you are about to be introduced at live shows to be debating with the sound engineer about the PC that cannot read your USB? Do you like it when you say “Mr DJ, give me track number 5…” #DjPlaysTheWrongSong “No man, I said track number 5”? Do you enjoy the embarrassment of having been cut from the line-up because you did not show up for sound check? Do you enjoy getting into verbal (sometimes physical hey) altercations about the sound not being “right” for you? If your answer was “NO” to all the questions, then why do you continue to do the number 2 on sound check?

Do you know that all of the issues I indirectly underlined in the above questions can actually be avoided, hey? Ever heard of “prevention is better than cure”? As a professional MC, I hate introducing an artist and silence ensues because you did not sort out your music with the sound engineer.

Know this, it’s nothing personal but Denzel Leroy //Naobeb aka Naobeb Se Kind but you can call me NSK WILL CUT YOU FROM THE LINE UP! I will move on with the show. Who do you think you are to stall the show? Because of your ignorance and sheer lack of professionalism we had to force the show into the wee hours of the morning? I’m cutting you! I am an extremely well drilled and experienced MC and I will not let you dampen the value of what we (with the event organisers) are trying to achieve.

Let’s avoid all of that animosity and have you honour the sound check. Sound check does not need to be cool for you. Sound check is a necessity. There are no fans at sound check. Only professionals who want to make sure you sound and perform like a superstar later that evening.

I am yet to see a live band not attending sound check. Which is fantastic. That means they take their craft seriously. If I am wrong and it has transpired where a band skips sound check… ladies and gentleman you ought to be ashamed of yourself. You cannot be a band and not attend sound check. You want to tell me, I announced you, 500 people are screaming for your band and waiting in anticipation and only then you want to connect your guitar, piano and drums? Dude? Are you being serious right now? That takes at least a good 30 to 45 minutes to get the band in sync! Every day you complain of the Namibian public not taking your brand seriously but honestly who is to blame for that? I swear neh…if I’m a reveller in the crowd…been waiting for you’re behind for hours and when the MC finally announces you and I get all excited but I have to wait another 30 to 45mins for you to come on neh…I will be Baster level pissed! Jy kani vi my so lat wagi man. Poof…gone is the little respect I had for your band! Honour sound check and have a prompt and great performance!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

