Harry Simon in comeback fight at The Dome … Meroro heads to Russia

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

Namibia’s former two-time world champion Harry ‘The Terminator’ Simon will finally make his long awaited return to the boxing ring on December 29 at The Dome in Swakopmund when he faces Tanzania’s Said Mbwelwa in a 6-round cruiserweight non-title fight.

Simon, aged 45, who last fought in 2016 when he defeated Japhet Kaseba of Tanzania during a boxing bonanza held on the sidelines of the Helao Nafidi Business Expo at the town’s hall, still boasts an unscathed record of 30 wins from the same number of fights.

Namibia’s very first world boxing champion, Simon’s last highly competitive fight was in 2013 when he contested for the vacant IBF international light heavyweight title against Geard Ajetovic, as ‘The Terminator’ outpointed the Serbian to capture the title at the Windhoek’s Ramatex Factory. Simon’s comeback was announced yesterday by Salute Boxing Academy (SBA) during a press conference in the capital, where it was also announced that Paulus ‘The Rock’ Ambunda will face Tanzania’s Nasibu Ramadhan for the WBC super bantamweight title at the same venue on the night. Also in action on the night will be the country’s promising welterweight boxer Vakufilapo ‘Cowboy’ Nashivela, who will take on South Africa’s George Mdluli for the WBF Africa super welterweight belt, while veteran boxer Joseph ‘Smokey’ Hilongwa will face Malawi’s Tinkhani Kamanga in a 6-round super bantamweight non-title fight.

Through their collaboration with Kalakoda Promotions, Salute said a total of seven fights would be broadcasted live on NBC and on Kwese Sport. Tickets for the Swakopmund boxing bonanza are as follows: Golden Circle N$250, General Access 100 and Pavilion Stands N$50. The night will also see several other upcoming boxers in action. Also at yesterday’s conference, it was also announced that Namibia’s former WBO Africa cruiserweight champion Vikapita ‘Beast Master’ Meroro will leave for Moscow, Russia to confront homeboy Maxim Vlasov in a non-title cruiserweight fight on December 22.