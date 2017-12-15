Coast sees a live festive music fiesta

Donna Collins

Swakopmund

Live music is making a huge come back at the coast this festive season, in particular Swakopomund, with some of the top names from the South African entertainment scene heading this way. Donna Collins previews the event.

The stage is set for full bands, acoustic artists and the who’s who of both the local and international music scene where live music will be taking over the Christmas and New Year’s activities, with tickets already in high demand for concerts and gigs at different venues.

The Desert Tavern Bar & Grill is getting the party started with their line-up of December events next week promising holiday-makers and locals a treat. Upcoming artists such as local new-kid-on- the-block Vaugn Ahrens kick off the festivities on 18 December.

Next up at the Desert Tavern are four consecutive nights of Cape Town’s incredible six-piece band Crimson House, which ranks as one of the ‘hottest’ acts in SA, and is fronted by dynamic Namibian-born musician Riaan Smit. Their show will start on 19 December. Opening the stage will be Pretoria-based Namibian artist, Andra, who has cracked the international music scene. The incredible singing sensation has just released her fourth knock-out album.Those who know the music of Jack Parow should waste no time in getting tickets. The award-winning contemporary Afrikaans rap artist will make his appearance at the Desert Tavern on 23 December, in a one night show not to be missed.

For the New Year count down, the Swakopmund Hotel & Entertainment Centre is holding a star-studded ‘New Year Pre-Party’ in the open courtyard of the hotel on 27 to 29 December. Some big acts from the South African music circuit are getting ready to blow the music lovers away on the big stage, with a three-night variety show with celebrated names on the chart-topping music scene. Afrikaans music fans can get ready for solo artist Bok van Blerk as well as ‘Heuwels Fantasties’ on the first night.

Night two will welcome Namibian solo acoustic ‘rock ‘n blues’ artist Savannah, who is opening the stage for Windhoek party band, Famaz Attak, plus the headlining act and internationally acclaimed band Prime Circle who made famous their song, ‘She Always Gets What She Wants’. Friday’s line-up is not to be missed with the high energy industrial percussion act by the 1st Project. Also, the four lovely ladies, Muses, will bring out their violins with a classy mix of classic and pop culture to the stage.

Organiser Janet Wilson-Moor, general manager of the Swakopmund Hotel & Entertainment Centre, says she aims to attract all ages to the shows by bringing together music from different genres in a safe environment for the holidays. She says there is a high demand for live music in Swakopmund during the festive season, and musicians from South Africa are eager to perform in this country with its appreciative audiences. This is the second year she has organised this one of a kind music fest in Namibia.

Other top artists who will be playing during the December events are rock and rollers Just Jack, who will be bringing out their dance vibes at the Indoor Dome on 23 December, as well as Elvis se Seun. Information for the separate events is available on the respective face book pages under events. Tickets are also available at the door.

Opening act…Andra who is opening for Crimson House next week at the Desert Tavern in Swakopmund.

