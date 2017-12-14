Stars beat Tigers to stretch lead

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) log leaders African Stars’ experience and depth was instrumental in helping the Katutura giants overpower reigning league champions Tigers 1-0 to stretch their lead atop the league log table.

Stars’ lethal net-buster Panduleni ‘Kaka’ Nekundi, who also previously played for Tigers, scored the only goal of the thrilling match, as Stars continued their perfect league run, which has seen them remain as the only unbeaten side in the league so far. While many have credited Stars’ perfect run to the team’s experienced campaigners, as well as the overall depth the side boasts, Stars’ inspirational skipper Pat-Nevin Uanivi partly recognised that their experience and depth have played a major role in steering Stars’ ship through troubled waters, but was quick to add that the main contributor to the team’s impressive run was their hard work, dedication and willingness to play and fight for each other as a unit. Touching on Tuesday’s win over Tigers, Uanivi said it was an important victory for the team, as it bolstered their campaign and also opened up the gap at the top of the log table. Stars currently top the log with 31 points, while closest rivals Tura Magic are sitting second with 27 points.

“We needed a win against Tigers because that was the only way we were going to open up the gap at the top, and luckily we managed to secure that all-important victory. It (the win against Tigers) was not only important in terms of stretching our lead, but also to help us travel to the coast to confront Blue Waters and Eleven Arrows this weekend with great confidence,” added the veteran captain. Uanivi emphasized that their goal is to remain consistent is this is not a short-term aim, as their overall objective is to enter the league’s second round still comfortably leading the pack.