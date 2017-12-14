Health service providers urged to register with NAMAF

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Ministry of Finance has called on professional health service providers to start the process of registering with the Namibian Association of Medical Aid Funds (NAMAF).

The Public Service Employees Medical Aid Scheme (PSEMAS) contract has been extended to March 21, 2018 to allow health service providers who did not register with NAMAF to do so.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance Ericah Shafudah urged the affected providers to register on time.

She said NAMAF has a limited capacity to register all health professional service providers at the same time and that their current turnaround time is 21 days.

“Health professional service providers are urged to register with NAMAF and submit their completed applications to the Ministry of Finance on time to allow for processing and avoid interruptions on 1 April 2018 when the new contract is implemented,” Shafudah said.

NAMAF offices will close on the December 15 and re-open on January 8 2018.