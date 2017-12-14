Ausiku excited about FNB branch in Kavango West

John Muyamba

Nkurenkuru

Kavango West Regional Governor Sirkka Ausiku is happy that FNB Namibia has heeded the call to open a branch in the regional capital Nkurenkuru.

Since becoming governor in 2014, Ausiku has made a signature call to all service providers, including government offices and agencies, to open offices in the region to enable them to provide much needed services in the region.

Nkurenkuru will now have not only Standard Bank and Bank Windhoek, but FNB Namibia too, with the latter scheduled to open its doors on Monday.

The move is expected to relieve Rundu, which has been swamped by FNB clients seeking services from the bank.

“I’m happy that FNB listened to the cries of our communities who travel long distances to Rundu and are subjected to long queues when they get there. I’m glad to see FNB opening its doors to us. Slowly but surely our region is moving in the right direction as far as our developmental priorities are concerned,” Ausiku noted

FNB’s Rodney Forbes, the area manager for the northern regions, in an exclusive interview confirmed that the Nkurenkuru branch is due to open on Monday. It will have two self-service devices – an ATM and an ADT (advance deposit taking machine).

The ADT acts as an ATM but also has the capability to take in cash deposits (notes) which reflect immediately on the beneficiary account.

“The branch will have six staff members of whom two are tellers and two are sales and service. The other two staff members would be in a support and supervisory role,” Forbes said.

“A number of technological capabilities such as the ADT device we deploying at the branch, and other capabilities which we plan for early 2018, are central to the FNB branch model and staff size for Nkurenkuru. The recruitment process for a senior staff member and other staff are in full swing, which we intend to conclude in January, for permanent appointment,” Forbes added.

According to the area manager, the branch will be first be opened with temporary staff seconded from neighbouring branches until permanent staff are appointed.

“Rundu branch management will have an oversight function for Nkurenkuru which we expect to evolve as we entrench our presence in the town,” Forbes

noted.

