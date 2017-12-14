Angula appointed to Supreme Court in acting capacity

Roland Routh

The Judicial Service Commission announced yesterday that Namibian President Hage Geingob has appointed Deputy Judge President Hosea Angula as an acting judge of appeal at the Namibian Supreme Court, with effect January 1 until December 31 next year.

Judge Angula was appointed as Namibia’s first deputy judge president last year when the position became available after amendments to the judiciary seconded Judge President Petrus Damaseb to the Supreme Court as deputy chief justice and permanent judge of appeal.

The president also extended the positions as acting judges of the Supreme Court of Justice Freddy Chomba, Lady Justice Yvonne Mokgoro and Justice Theo Frank from January 1 next year to December 31.

Deputy Judge President Angula, 60, has been practising law for more than 30 years. After first being appointed as an acting judge of the High Court in 1996, he has served in that capacity on several occasions.

He studied law at the University of the North in South Africa, where he graduated in 1982. He joined the law firm Lorentz & Bone in Windhoek after graduating, was admitted as a legal practitioner in 1985, and became a partner in Lorentz & Bone in 1987.

He remained with the firm until it was dissolved in early 2006 and thereafter became a director in the successor law firm Lorentz-Angula Incorporated, which now trades as ENSafrica Namibia.

Judge Angula previously served as an acting judge of the High Court of Namibia from 1996 to May 2009. He also served as the chairman of various companies in Namibia, including AngloGold Ashanti Namibia (Proprietary) Limited, Mutual and Federal Namibia, Holcim Namibia, AfriSam Cement Namibia, Rössing Uranium and M-Net Namibia (Pty) Ltd, amongst others.

He also served as a non-executive director of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (Namibia) Limited and as an independent non-executive director of CIC Holdings Ltd. since 2002 and as a director of Kalahari Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Standard Bank Namibia, Namibian Press Agency (Pty) Ltd, National Housing Enterprise, Oryz Properties Ltd and National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Pty) Ltd, as well as a trustee of the Desert Stone Fund.

He further served as a director of Namibia Post and Telecom Holdings Ltd, Namibia Post Limited, Namibia Water Corporation Limited and Mobile Telecommunications Limited. He is a qualified attorney and holds a B.Proc degree

from the University of the North.

Acting Judge Mokgoro, who was a judge of the South African Constitutional Court from 1994 to 2009, is entering her third stint as part of the Namibian judiciary since her first acting appointment in 2015.

Acting Judge Chombo, a Zambian national, is not new to the Namibian Supreme Court, having served in an acting capacity for the last 14-odd years.

Justice Frank is entering his second season as an acting Supreme Court judge after he was first appointed last year. He is a senior member of Namibia’s legal fraternity and previously served as acting High Court judge.

The commission also announced that President Geingob had re-appointed Judge Petrus Unengu as an acting judge of the Windhoek High Court from January 1, 2018 until January 31, 2019.

