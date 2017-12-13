Home Front Page News Video: Construction companies at war Front Page NewsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Construction companies at war December 13, 201700 tweet Construction companies at war over money owed to Nawa Nawa Construction. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR BusinessMore monitoring of construction projects needed to avoid costly mistakes – expert Front Page NewsOver 80% of construction tenders awarded to locals Front Page NewsContractors face penalties for shoddy workLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here × six = forty two #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 31.3 ° C 32 ° 31 ° 7% 2.1kmh 0%Thu 27 °Fri 30 °Sat 29 °Sun 32 °Mon 29 ° #TRENDINGAfrican aviation industry expected to make US$100 million loss in 2018 December 6, 2017Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017Lawyers roped in as Indongo, Tobias fight intensifies … US promoter... December 12, 2017New nursing school opens June 19, 2014Load more 35,756FollowersFollow15,583FollowersFollow