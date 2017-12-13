Rapist is convicted of yet another crime

Maria Amakali

Windhoek

Serial rapist Ralph Mtshibe was convicted in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court, Katutura, of yet another crime last Friday after he was found in possession of tools that could enable his escape from custody.

Mtshibe, 42, was convicted on three counts of rape and a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The high court in March 2013 imposed a prison term of 90 years, which was later reduced to 65 years by the supreme court last year.

Mtshibe, a Lüderitz resident, was found with three sharp iron tools while serving his jail sentence in the Windhoek Correctional Facility on December 20, 2015. The prosecution said Mtshibe had plans of using those tools to escape

Having pleaded guilty, the court subsequently found Mtshibe guilty on a charge of possession of prohibited articles.

Before sentencing the father of three, who is now serving 65 years’ imprisonment, pleaded with the court to be lenient. “I ask the court for a suspended sentence, as I still have a lot of years,” said Mtshibe.

“In rehabilitation, the court must consider a sentence which will prevent you from continuing the way of life you are at present leading, and also prevent you from committing further crimes,” said magistrate Surita Savage.

For the latest crime the court sentenced Mtshibe to serve four months in prison or alternatively pay a fine of N$1,000.

Mtshibe is already serving the longest jail term ever to be imposed on a convicted rapist in the history of Namibian courts.

Mtshibe was first convicted of rape in 1997 for which he was sentenced to five years in prison. Mtshibe was convicted again on two counts of rape of a 19-year-old girl in 2005.