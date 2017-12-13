O&L treats for orphans, vulnerable children

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Ohlthaver & List (O&L) recently hosted an early Christmas party for orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) at the coast.

The party was hosted at the Sparta Sports Ground in Walvis Bay, and accommodated OVC from Swakopmund Tears of Hope, Promise Land Soup Kitchen, Promise Land Play School, Kids Haven, Jonah Home and Namsov Learn in Peace Centre.

The children were treated to a party filled with lots of goodies to eat, jumping castles and water slides, Mini and Mickey mascot appearances and of course Santa Claus who made a special arrival on a fire truck.

Lovely gifts prepared with love by the O&L employees were individually handed out by Santa to each child.

Every year the operating companies of the O&L Group, namely Pick n Pay Namibia, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), Namibia Dairies, Broll Namibia, Dimension Data, O&L Energy, O&L Leisure, Hangana Seafood, Kraatz, Weathermen & Co, and Brandtribe support the initiative in line with the Group’s purpose of ‘Creating a future, Enhancing life’, and are committed to making the event a memorable day for the children.

