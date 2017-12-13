Okakarara hobbled by high unemployment

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek

Attracting potential investors to Okakarara is one of the key priorities of re-elected mayor of Okakarara Olga Tjiurutue, who has stressed the fact that the town faces high unemployment, particularly among the youth.

Tjiurutue, who was re-elected last Wednesday, told New Era in a telephonic interview that there will be a number of business conferences to discuss how best to address youth unemployment and attract the right investors to the town.

“Many people pride themselves with Okakarara, but there is no development here. Unemployment in Okakarara is really high,” said Tjiurutue.

Another priority is to relocate people in informal settlements to areas offering serviced land.

“People in informal settlements are in the majority. It’s one of our challenges. It’s a challenge because of the high unemployment rate and so people settle in informal settlements,” Tjiurutue noted.

Okakarara Town Council has serviced a number of erven and has sold many of these, she added. She also noted that the Okakarara Trade Fair is now the responsibility of the town council.

“We want to expand the activities of the Okakarara Trade fair in order to attract more youth to participate,” Tjiurutue added.

Ehrenfriede Kamutuezu of Swapo was elected as deputy mayor and chairperson of the management committee, while Kenneth Mwatilile of Swapo, Selnadia Kambatuku of PDM, Ambros Mundjindjiri of Nudo were elected as members of the management committee.

